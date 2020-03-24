The cost of life is much dearer, of course, and the economic realities that have rocked the globe in the last month can be ameliorated over time, including those that may transform the 2021 Games into a more austere affair. A total of 4.48 million tickets were on sale for the events, and as many as 500,000 spectators were anticipated. How many of those seats will be empty, and how many will no longer be able to afford such a trip, is unknown at this time.