The official word that the 2020 Olympic Games would be postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic came not from the International Olympic Committee that administers the event, nor the Tokyo organizers that bid for and will stage the Games, but from the government of Japan.
The word arrived on Tuesday, delivered by prime minister Shinzo Abe, who said IOC president Thomas Bach was in complete agreement, as were the Tokyo 2020 organizers.
Whatever hasty negotiating took place in the hectic two days since Bach indicated the IOC would take as much as four weeks to decide the course of action, common sense finally won the gold medal.
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad have been tentatively pushed to 2021, and the fondest hope is that the world will be safe enough to hold them when that time arrives. It is possible the Olympics will next year be able to perform their mission – bringing the world together – in a very real way after a desperate time of coming apart.
“What better platform is there going to be than the Olympic Games when the world has pulled through the virus,” former IOC marketing director Michael Payne told the Associated Press. “You’ve got a dynamic that will be even more powerful for Japan and the rest of the world. But you are going to have a tough road getting there.”
The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to hold 339 medal events in 33 sports and a total of 50 disciplines. More than 11,000 athletes will take part, and another 4,500 will compete in the Paralympics to follow.
Organizing and paying for an Olympic Games is a massive undertaking, and no country has ever faced the challenge of maintaining its venues – there are 43 for Tokyo – for a full year after construction. The budget for the 2020 Games was announced at $12.6 billion (U.S.), although internal audits indicate it could be twice as much.
The cost of life is much dearer, of course, and the economic realities that have rocked the globe in the last month can be ameliorated over time, including those that may transform the 2021 Games into a more austere affair. A total of 4.48 million tickets were on sale for the events, and as many as 500,000 spectators were anticipated. How many of those seats will be empty, and how many will no longer be able to afford such a trip, is unknown at this time.
Across the United States, athletes hoping to qualify for the 2020 Olympic team are recalibrating their preparations. The U.S. sent 554 athletes to the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, and came home with 121 medals, including 46 gold medals, the most of any nation.
For some, the new timing of the Olympics will come a year too late. For some, it will be a year too early. And for some, athletes who might have fallen through the four-year game between Games, the 2021 event will come at a time when their talent and experience combine at just the right moment to forever become an Olympian.
That is the reality of an athletic career. It isn’t always fair. But that is also far from the first consideration at the moment as the Olympics buy time for the world to heal.
“Relief for all the athletes and coaches,” said Philadelphia native Dawn Staley, who is head coach of the women’s Olympic basketball team, “knowing and praying that is enough time and distance to see COVID-19 end.”
“First and foremost, the most important thing to keep everyone safe during this time," said Kamali Thompson, USA Fencer and former Temple University standout. "We shouldn’t bring athletes and spectators from around the world into one place until we know it’s safe to do so.
"Unfortunately for me, this is difficult to digest. Trying to make the Olympics is by far the most difficult process I’ve ever endured. Hearing one more year of competition which requires serious financial sacrifices, two-a-day practices, and a flexible schedule for domestic and international travel will be difficult to maintain while finishing my rotations and traveling for orthopedic surgery residency interviews. However, this newfound obstacle will provide a new opportunity to improve as an athlete and display the strength and tenacity required to become an Olympic athlete.”
Common sense took the gold medal on Tuesday in Japan. Hopefully, the real ones can be handed out next year as an even better result.
Inquirer staff writers Mike Jensen and Damichael Cole contributed to this article.