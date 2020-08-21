Although she was close to the action, she couldn’t always see it — “I was tired of being in the front lobby” — so after some years as ticket manager, she asked for a change, and they created a position, putting her in charge of events, but still overseeing ticket sales. When the Quakers had it rolling in the ’90s, Fran Dunphy had her on the road too, to deal with any ticket issues, since there were always ticket issues.