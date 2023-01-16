Penn State dismisses wide receivers coach amid changes at the position

Less than two weeks after his offense performed well in Penn State’s first Rose Bowl victory since 1995, coach James Franklin announced Sunday that wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield had been relieved of his duties.

“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Franklin said in a statement released by the school.

» READ MORE: Penn State’s Sean Clifford moves into ‘retirement’ on the highest possible note

Penn State said that Franklin would immediately begin a national search for Stubblefield’s replacement.

Advertisement

The news comes following several decisions by players that will affect the Nittany Lions’ wide receiving corps next season. On the plus side, Dante Cephas, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver formerly at Kent State, announced his commitment to Penn State via Twitter Sunday night.

Earlier that day, however, former Bowling Green receiver Tyrone Broden chose Arkansas after reportedly visiting Oklahoma and Penn State.

Last week, former North Carolina State receiver Devin Carter flipped his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia. The 6-3, 215-pounder had committed to the Nittany Lions after their 35-21 Rose Bowl win against Utah.

Junior receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith broke out for three catches, 124 yards, and an 88-yard touchdown in Penn State’s second Rose Bowl victory ever.

During Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions offense ranked fourth in passing yards (3,282) and second in passing touchdowns (29).