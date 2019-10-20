STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- The early White-Out frenzy, long gone. Attire can not keep nerves away.
A 21-0 Penn State lead, fully earned. And a memory.
The final score -- Penn State 28, Michigan 21 -- you can argue the merits of it any way you want, but Penn State made plays to preserve it.
There’s little rational reason to believe either of the teams inside Beaver Stadium Saturday night have what it takes to contend for a national title, or even beat Ohio State. Nonetheless, the drama here was real. Somebody was going to survive to stay in legitimate Big Ten contention.
Penn State, now 7-0, does have someone special, everyone knows it. KJ Hamler proved it again.
A 100-yard Penn State second-half opening kick return by Hamler, a work of art down the left sideline, had been nullified by a holding call … actually, two holding calls.
He’d have to wait to pull off the game-winner. Fourth quarter, Hamler got behind a Michigan safety and that safety must have known how badly he was beaten because he pulled up as Sean Clifford’s pass hit Hamler’s hands.
Just as big, the play before, Hamler had run a slant and gained 8 yards on third-and-5. Until then, Penn State’s best second-half offense had been waiting for a Michigan penalty.
So that was it? No, hardly. Michigan got down the field and a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal … stopped? The White-Out folks went nuts. The officials kept digging through a pile. Finally, two arms raised. Was the call right? Who knows? It stood. Michigan within seven.
Michigan (5-2) got about as close as you can to tying it. First-and-goal from the 7-yard line, Michigan couldn’t score. A dropped pass in the end zone on fourth down. Penn State took over, 2 minutes left.
Still not over. Penn State had third-and-3 at its 10-yard line, four ticks under 2 minutes left.
The call? Give it to Hamler. Have the receiver take it on an inside run. He needed 3. He got 4.
Hamler got popped, hard. When he got up, the students began chanting his name. Their nerves hadn’t affected their eyes. Hamler had saved their night.
Saying that Penn State won’t win a national title is hardly a sign of disrespect. This group has already overachieved. It was Michigan ranked in the preseason Top 10, not Penn State.
It’s also easy to forget that 21-0 lead, how it happened. Michigan had converted three-down plays in the first half, even third-and-long, finding time to get passes off. But let’s look at Wolverines first downs: incomplete pass, 2-yard reception, 1-yard run, incomplete pass, completion for a loss of 3, 8-yard run, 1-yard loss on a run, 1-yard gain on a run, incomplete pass, 1-yard run. False start …
That’s a tough way to win a football game on the road.
Penn State’s first-down plays: An 11-yard run, incomplete pass, 3-yard run, 1-yard run, 17-yard TD pass. Then a 44-yard run.
So 7-0 isn’t what you predicted before the season or even when Penn State was trailing Buffalo at halftime or barely hanging on against Pittsburgh.
This season has proven to be a ladder to be climbed. After surviving Iowa and Michigan, the Nittany Lions have an interesting trip ahead to Minnesota and a visit from Indiana. But now they can look way up … there’s a trip to Columbus, Nov. 23. The real meaning of this one -- only one team got to leave Beaver Stadium Saturday night with the ability to even dream a little.