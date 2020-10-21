Jones, in his second NFL season, is 31st in the league in passing (71.0) and has thrown just three touchdown passes in 201 pass attempts. He’s 29th in yards per attempt (6.1) and 26th in completion percentage (.612). Speedy Darius Slayton has been the Giants' most effective receiver. He has a team-high 25 catches and three TDs and is averaging 16.2 yards per catch. In two games vs. the Eagles late last season, Slayton had nine catches for 204 yards and two TDs. So they know how dangerous he can be. He already has had two 100-yard receiving games this season, including an eight-catch, 129-yard performance vs. the Cowboys. Ex-Eagle Golden Tate is Jones' favorite third-down target. Ten of Tate’s 19 catches have been on third down.