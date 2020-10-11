Wentz threw his league-high eighth interception to end the Eagles’ first possession of the second half, then added another at the end of the fourth quarter. In the first, unpressured, Wentz started down Zach Ertz then threw into double coverage. Miles Sanders was uncovered eight yards away on the same side of the field. Wentz rebounded on the next series with a 31-yard strike to Travis Fulgham and an 8-yard TD to Greg Ward. Wentz’s refusal to throw the ball away also gave the Steelers their first two sacks, and he could have dumped it on sack No. 3, too. He finished 20-for-35 for 258 yards with two touchdowns and the two picks, and ran four times for 11 yards.