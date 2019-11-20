The Eagles used to be what these teams are now. They used to be one of the hot, new things in the NFL. They were that kind of team in 2017, when they surrounded Carson Wentz with better skill-position players, when they challenged conventional football thinking by going for it on fourth down in situations in which such risk-taking was considered verboten, when they contoured their offense to accommodate Nick Foles’ strengths after Wentz suffered his season-ending knee injury. They possessed and wielded a powerful advantage in this salary-cap era, when so many teams have comparable talent: Because of a significant change or changes in one or more of a few influential aspects of their team -- head coach, play-caller, quarterback, philosophy -- they were employing a scheme or strategy that was, at the time, unfamiliar to their opponents.