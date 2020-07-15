The words read with such apparent clarity and conviction. There was Thomas Farley, Philadelphia’s health commissioner, speaking to reporters Tuesday about the latest edict from Mayor Jim Kenney about what the city’s residents could and could not do, where they could and could not go, to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The city was announcing a moratorium, through February, on large public events that require permits. And someone asked Farley whether the measure would apply to Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field – which it would not – and Farley sure seemed definitive about what the Eagles’ position ought to be and already was.