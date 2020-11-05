Mailata hasn’t been as prolific, but one day he might be. A 6-foot-8, 350-pound freak of athleticism and wit, has played passably well at both tackle spots as a backup. If Roseman had known Mailata was this good, Roseman wouldn’t have used a fourth-round pick on Jack Driscoll (that’s OK, we love mid-round line picks), and Mailata wouldn’t have had to wait for essentially every other lineman in team history to get his chance. As it is, Mailata was going to be benched behind 38-year-old Jason Peters in Sunday’s win over Dallas if Lane Johnson had been healthy. Peters has missed half of the Eagles' eight games with injury, and he almost had to leave the Dallas game twice.