Much of the first half of the season has been about who is going to come back from injury and when, and then about trying to get those pieces integrated into the whole. The Jeffery question has lingered long enough. Pederson acknowledged that the team erred in carrying Jeffery on the roster, instead of stashing him on the physically unable to play list as he recovered from last year’s foot surgery. The medical staff thought Jeffery would be ready long before this. A calf injury suffered after he tried to practice factored into the delay.