Middleton had not yet risen to that title with the Phillies 15 years ago, but his family did have an ownership stake. Then, as now, he watched with the eye of a successful businessman and the sensibility of a superfan. He was dazzled by Gillick’s bling, the reward for building back-to-back champions with the Toronto Blue Jays, and watched as he maneuvered to bolster the bottom of the roster as well as the top and steer the Phillies to a division title within two years and a World Series triumph within three.