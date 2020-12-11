The Phillies’ desire to return to the postseason led them Friday to hiring Dave Dombrowski, a veteran baseball executive with a proven track record of building teams into title contenders.
Dombrowski, the Phillies announced, will be the president of baseball operations. The franchise, appearing to have little direction this offseason since general manager Matt Klentak was reassigned, now has a leader.
Dombrowski, 64, won World Series in 1997 with the Marlins and 2018 with the Red Sox. He captured the American League pennant with the Tigers in 2006, as he built each of his last three teams into a winner. But Dombrowski’s recipe for success — adding high-priced veteran talent — could lead the Phillies to increase their payroll after giving previous indications that this offseason would be light on spending.
The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011 and have compiled nine straight seasons without a winning record. They set franchise records for payroll under Klentak, but never finished better than third place. The final blow came in September when the Phillies failed to crack an eight-team playoff field.
Dombrowski inherits a team led by Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Alec Bohm and Spencer Howard reached the majors last season, and Zach Eflin emerged as a reliable third starter. But the Phillies have a farm system that ranks in the bottom third of baseball and Dombrowski will need to decide if J.T. Realmuto can be re-signed as a free agent while the executive fills the team’s other holes.
The Phillies bullpen last season posted a 7.06 ERA, baseball’s worst in 90 years, and the team needs to determine who will play center field and in the middle infield. Dombrowski’s task will not be easy.
Although Dombrowski will be the president of baseball operations, he is expected to assume the duties of the general manager. President Andy MacPhail, entering the final year of his contract, likely will remain with the team, but Dombrowski is expected to report directly to managing partner John Middleton. The Phillies’ roster will be constructed by Dombrowski, and they’re expecting him to return them to October baseball.