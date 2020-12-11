Dombrowski, 64, won World Series in 1997 with the Marlins and 2018 with the Red Sox. He captured the American League pennant with the Tigers in 2006, as he built each of his last three teams into a winner. But Dombrowski’s recipe for success — adding high-priced veteran talent — could lead the Phillies to increase their payroll after giving previous indications that this offseason would be light on spending.