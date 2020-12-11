As recently as last month, Dombrowski was telling people he was committed to Music City Baseball, the group trying to bring an expansion team to Nashville. Middleton does have a reputation for being persistent, as we saw when he fired up his private jet, headed off to Las Vegas and brought back Bryce Harper a couple of years ago. Dombrowski’s services will not cost that much, but the only head of baseball operations who might have cost more is Theo Epstein. Like Epstein, who spurned Middleton and the Phillies, Dombrowski has won a World Series in each league, something only six executives in baseball history have done. It’s a group that also includes former Phillies GM Pat Gillick.