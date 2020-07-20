“My contribution to the subject was to stop asking that question and shift to a different question: Not how good is this manager, but how does he manage?” James said. “What does one manager do that another does not? How much does he bunt? How many relievers does he use? How many different lineups does he use? By focusing on process questions, you can see some differences between one manager and another. If you focus on the question of whether a guy is good or bad, in my experience, you don’t really learn anything.”