Joel Embiid is back on the injury report. But will he clear it before Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors like the 76ers’ previous two contests?

Embiid is listed as questionable with back soreness for the 8:30 p.m. tilt at the Wells Fargo Center. This marks the third consecutive game Embiid has been listed as questionable with the ailment. However, he was cleared prior to the start of Wednesday’s 118-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Friday’s 111-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s OG Anunby (right ring finger fracture) and Malachi Flynn (left hamstring strain) will miss the game.

At 43-26, they’re in third place in the Eastern Conference standings and three games behind the first-place Miami Heat (47-24).

Embiid is averaging a league-best 30.0 points, ranks eighth in rebounds (11.3) and 10th in blocks (1.4).

He finished with a game-high 36 points on 11-for-16 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and four assists when the Sixers defeated the Raptors, 114-109, on Dec. 28 in Toronto. His effort enabled him to become the first Sixer with 30 or more points in six consecutive road games since Allen Iverson in 2006. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other Sixers player to accomplish the feat.