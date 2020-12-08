Tyrese Maxey and Mike Scott are set to join their 76ers teammates.
The two participated in non-contract drills on Tuesday and are expected to participate in group workouts on Wednesday. All this comes after Maxey and Scott were away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19.
“I feel good,” Scott said during Tuesday’s Zoom media availability. “I feel good now. I had symptoms probably mid-November, and was going through it. But I feel better now.”
There were 48 positive COVID-19 results out of the 546 NBA players tested from Nov. 24-30 as part of the initial return-to-market testing phase.
A player who tests positive and remains asymptomatic must refrain from workouts for 10 days. Afterward, he’ll have to work out individually for two days and must pass a cardiac screening before participating in full-team workouts.
An extended time away would have been tough for Maxey, the 21st overall pick in the NBA draft on Nov. 18, but he stayed engaged while watching Sunday and Monday’s training camp practices via Zoom. He also put in a lot of work this summer with trainer Chris Johnson and lifted weights while quarantining in his room.
“So you know getting back on the court today and a little bit last night, I would say it was kind of a smooth transition,” said Maxey, whose symptoms were the loss of taste and smell. “I was a little bit tired, barely. But I still brought the same type of energy, same type of bounce.”
Maxey said he hasn’t spoken to coach Doc Rivers about his role for the upcoming season. His focus on Tuesday was watching practice and getting acclimated to the team.
Scott is entering his ninth NBA season. The Sixers acquired the reserve power forward from the Los Angeles Clippers in a multiple-player trade on Feb. 6, 2019. He re-signed with Philly in free agency on July 10, 2019.
Matisse Thybulle is coming along slowly.
The second-year shooting guard is still a limited participant in group workouts due to a sprained left ankle. He injured his ankle prior to returning to the team on Dec. 1, hindering him from participating in last week’s individual workouts. He has been doing workouts, but he’s not scrimmaging.