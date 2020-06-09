“After I got to know Chase, it still to this day floors me that he didn’t sign with the Dodgers,” Arbuckle said. “Going that high in the draft and going to his hometown team and knowing that he is one of the all-time baseball rats, it surprises me that he didn’t sign because guys with his kind of mentality, you don’t see many of them pass up a chance to sign the first time it comes along. I never talked to him about the circumstances of why he didn’t sign, but we were certainly the beneficiary.”