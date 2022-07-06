The words “maybe next year” generally emerge for Philadelphia sports fans reeling from a major postseason loss or the dissolution of what looked like a hopeful regular season.

But in some cases, that grueling pain can be caused by a devastating injury. While injuries are inevitable, they are not created equal. Philly fans know this all too well after watching major injuries at the least opportune times.. Here are some of the most notable injuries in Philly sports history, and the details behind moments that sank a promising team’s window or a prominent player’s career.

Randall Cunningham

The Eagles’ season opener against the Packers on Sept. 2, 1991, is a game fans wouldn’t forget.

Cunningham, who was a second-round pick by the Eagles in the 1985 NFL draft, was entering his sixth season as quarterback. Packers defensive lineman Bryce Paup lunged at Cunningham’s knee and tore his ACL in the second quarter. While the Eagles won 20-3, Cunningham was out for the rest of the season. The idea of the Eagles being Super Bowl champions was dashed right before the season even started.

When he returned next year, Cunningham led the team to its first playoff victory in 12 years, but he started to deal with other complications. Then on Oct. 3, 1993, Cunningham broke his leg against the Jets. The Eagles came in with a 4-0 record, and went on to lose eight of their next nine games following the injury.

Eric Lindros

Lindros’ career was heavily impacted by injuries. He was considered one of the most dominant prospects in the NHL coming from the Quebec Nordiques, who have since relocated to Denver, Colo. The Flyers nation was ecstatic to receive a player who could change the program around.

In his eight seasons with the Flyers, Lindros had multiple concussions that led to other concerns. The first game he was diagnosed with a concussion was in 1998, after he was hit by the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Darius Kasparaitis. The hit left him sidelined him for 18 games.

The worst injury he sustained was against the Predators on April 1,1999. After what was thought to be a rib injury, it was revealed that Lindros had a collapsed lung that caused internal bleeding. The following season, Lindros took a massive hit from New Jersey Devils’ Scott Stevens. Lindros was unconscious before his helmet hit the ice in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. The 1999-20 season was the last year Lindros played with the Flyers.

Terrell Owens

Owens joined the Eagles in 2004 after he was traded by the San Francisco 49ers. The receiver already had a connection with Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb. The team needed a true receiver McNabb could consistently throw to, and with running back Brian Westbrook in the mix, Philadelphia held high hopes heading into the season.

In Week 15, the Eagles (12-1) played the Cowboys near the end of the regular season. Cowboys safety Roy Williams tackled Owens with a horse-collar tackle that left him with a sprained ankle and a fractured fibula. Although the Eagles beat the Cowboys 12-7, Owens was expected to miss the rest of the season since his injury required surgery.

After the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game, Owens went against his doctor’s advice and played in Super Bowl XXXIX against the New England Patriots. He started and had nine receptions for 122 yards, but the Eagles lost 24-21.

Ryan Howard

The Phillies finished the 2011 season with a 102-60-0 record and first in the National League East division. With a squad that included Howard, Roy Halliday, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins and Carlos Ruiz, it seemed as though they were on their way to a World Series appearance.

In a 3-2 National League Division series against the Cardinals, Howard tore his Achilles tendon on a groundout in the final play to end Game 5. It was a heartbreaking finish that ended the Phillies chances of further extending their post season and forever altered Howard’s career.

Carson Wentz

It could be fair to say Wentz never was the same player after his injury in 2017.

In Week 14 against the Rams, Wentz left the game because of a knee injury. It wasn’t until the next day that an MRI revealed he tore his ACL, a tragic moment for Eagles fans. But the Eagles ended up winning 43–35 against the Rams and earned the NFC East title. Backup quarterback Nick Foles took over under center and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win against the Patriots.

Wentz, now Washington Commanders quarterback, finished the 2017 season with 3,296 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He hasn’t compiled those kind of numbers since.

Joel Embiid

Throughout Embiid’s career, he has missed more than three full seasons because of injuries.

And he sustained another tough injury in the 2022 NBA playoffs. After suffering a ligament tear in his right thumb in Game 4 of a first-round series against the Raptors, Embiid still did not miss a game in the series. Embiid then suffered a concussion and right orbital fracture when Raptors forward Pascal Siakam drove inside and hit him with an elbow in the series-clinching playoff win against Toronto.

Embiid missed the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Miami Heat. Embiid and the Sixers lost to the Heat in Game 6 while their star center played with a torn thumb and a face mask. He waited until the offseason to undergo thumb surgery.

Bryce Harper

In recent news, Harper, a two-time league MVP, gripped his thumb after a 97 mph pitch from Padres left-hander Blake Snell hit his hand.

Harper fractured his left thumb and underwent surgery, which called for three pins to be inserted for three weeks. It’s still unclear if Harper will return for the remainder of the season, but playing without Harper, who leads the team with 15 home runs, will have an immediate impact on the Phillies season.