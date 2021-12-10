Jim Fregosi Jr., a longtime baseball scout and son of the late former Phillies manager Jim Fregosi, died Thursday. He was 57.

Mr. Fregosi spent the last 10 seasons with the Kansas City Royals and 17 with the Phillies, rising from an area scout in southern California to a major-league scout. He had a heart attack, according to family friend and former baseball writer Tracy Ringolsby.

“Jim brought a passionate, fun-loving attitude to the Phillies scouting department for 17 years, and made an equal impact on the club with his incredible baseball acumen,” the Phillies said in a statement Thursday night. “Jim was a great friend and mentor to many and will be sorely missed.”

A former infielder, Mr. Fregosi was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round of the 1985 draft out of the University of New Mexico. Unlike his father, a six-time All-Star shortstop and later a pennant-winning manager in 1993, Mr. Fregosi didn’t reach the majors as a player, his career stalling in Class A in 1989.

Mr. Fregosi began his scouting career with the Phillies in 1992. He joined the Colorado Rockies in 1999 before returning to the Phillies in 2001. As an amateur scout, he had a hand in drafting several key members of the Phillies’ five consecutive division champion teams, including Chase Utley and Ryan Madson. Upon getting promoted after the 2008 season, Mr. Fregosi was in charge of scouting all National League teams.

With the Royals, Mr. Fregosi worked alongside former Phillies assistant general manager Mike Arbuckle and had a prominent voice in a front office that assembled a World Series championship team in 2015 and back-to-back American League champions in 2014 and 2015.

Mr. Fregosi is survived by his wife, Mary, and children Jimmy, Katelyn, and Joey.