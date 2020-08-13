And while it wasn’t nearly as glaring as third baseman Jean Segura calling off Hoskins and missing a pop-up to the pitcher’s mound in Tuesday night’s 10-inning defeat, left fielder Andrew McCutchen had a costly defensive lapse that led to a run in the fourth inning. When Dwight Smith Jr.‘s one-out flare fell in front of him, McCutchen threw the ball into third base rather than flipping it into second, a gaffe that enabled Smith to take second base. Smith remained in scoring position two batters later and scored easily on Chance Sisco’s two-out single. Had he been on first, he might not have scored.