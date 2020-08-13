A few days ago, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins accurately characterized the Baltimore Orioles — losers of 108 games last season and 115 the year before — as “a team that we think that we should beat at home.”
So much for that.
For a second consecutive game, the Phillies fumbled early leads, failed to come up with enough big hits with runners in scoring position, and made a costly flub. Add it all up, and it turned into a 5-4 loss Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park that left the Phillies in danger of being swept with a loss to the Orioles on Thursday.
Once again, the Phillies' bullpen gave up the deciding run. Adam Morgan entered in relief of starter Zach Eflin with the Phillies trailing by one run in the seventh inning and gave up a solo home run to Chance Sisco on his second pitch. Of Morgan's 17 pitches, only three were fastballs and none were harder than 92 mph, a dip from the lefty's 94.3 mph average from 2017 to 2018.
In fairness, though, the bullpen — maligned for its worst-in-baseball 9.80 ERA — wasn’t the primary culprit this time. For that, point to the Phillies’ 2-for-10 performance with runners in scoring position and Hoskins’ grounding into three double plays, tied for an ignominious single-game franchise record.
And while it wasn’t nearly as glaring as third baseman Jean Segura calling off Hoskins and missing a pop-up to the pitcher’s mound in Tuesday night’s 10-inning defeat, left fielder Andrew McCutchen had a costly defensive lapse that led to a run in the fourth inning. When Dwight Smith Jr.‘s one-out flare fell in front of him, McCutchen threw the ball into third base rather than flipping it into second, a gaffe that enabled Smith to take second base. Smith remained in scoring position two batters later and scored easily on Chance Sisco’s two-out single. Had he been on first, he might not have scored.
The Phillies lost for the eighth time in 13 games, despite getting two more hits from Bryce Harper, two more RBIs from J.T. Realmuto, and another decent outing by a starting pitcher. The Phillies’ rotation entered with a 3.34 ERA, fifth-best in the National League, and Zach Eflin kept them in the game while striking out a career-high 10 batters.
Considering their extreme home-run dependancy (37 of their 64 runs entering the game were driven in by homers), the Phillies found other ways to generate runs against Orioles starter Wade LeBlanc.
Didi Gregorius walked and scored on Andrew Knapp’s two-out double in the second inning. In the third, Hoskins walked, and Harper beat the shift with a bunt single down the third-base line before Realmuto drove in one run with a single and Gregorius knocked in another with a sacrifice fly.
But the Orioles evened up a 1-0 deficit on Anthony Santander's solo homer that chipped paint off the right-field foul pole in the second inning and a 3-1 shortfall on Sisco's two-run single in the third.
Eflin gave up a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning to Rio Ruiz, the Orioles third baseman who later made a diving flip to force out Knapp at second base for the final out of the eighth inning.
It was the type of play the Phillies haven’t made in the series, which is why they’ve dropped two games at home to a team that they believed was inferior.