“I was on social media and I saw this clip of Trevor Bauer,” Jones said after a recent spring-training workout at the Carpenter Complex. “He was at the All-Star Game showing Pedro [Martinez] and some other guys on the panel how he gripped his slider. It was a little bit different than I had seen and I decided I’d try to spin it that way. It came out and it felt really good. It made the pitch a lot different than my curveball and I just kept kind of rolling with it, especially against lefties.”