These 10 all-time Philly draft picks were worth the wait

The dice roll that is draft night has been a wait-and-see, prove me wrong or prove me right kind of event. For every first-round bust, there’s the late-round gamble who transformed a franchise, or at least one that proved the pundits don’t always get it right.

In Philly, there are a fair number of those athletes, guys people either doubted at their pick (think when the Dirty 30 met Donovan McNabb) or were selected late only to change the narrative around who they are and the impact they’d undoubtedly make.

Here’s our list of 10 to remember:

10. Andre Blake, Union

When Andre Blake was selected by the Union in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft in Philly, fans had little faith in the Union’s goalkeeping situation — and very little knowledge of the UConn’s standout from Maypen, Jamaica. Blake shrugged off the scrutiny and became one of Major League Soccer’s best goalkeepers, becoming the first to be named Goalkeeper of the Year three times, in addition to being a three-time MLS All-Star and leading the Union to its first-ever MLS Cup final appearance in 2022.

9. Jordan Mailata, Eagles

You could say we’re still waiting to see with Jordan Mailata, but after the last two seasons the offensive tackle from Australia has had, it would stir quite the debate. The Aussie who played rugby before making the Eagles roster was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After missing the 2019 season with a back injury and most of 2020 due to COVID-19 and a concussion, he came back in 2021 to lead the team in fewest sacks allowed. Fast forward to 2023 and some still wonder how he was only a Pro Bowl alternate after being a key piece of the offense, one that spearheaded a run to Super Bowl LVII.

8. Chris Coste, Phillies

OK, he wasn’t actually drafted, but his journey to the Phillies was worth the wait. Chris Coste’s MLB Rookie Debut occurred when he was 33 years, 111 days old. As a catcher, those are some strong knees to kick start four seasons in which he had 299 Major League appearances (43 games with the Houston Astros during the 2009 season) and was an instrumental piece in the Phillies’ 2008 run to a World Series title. What makes his story a great one is that Coste toiled in the minors since 2000 — as a 27-year-old.

7. Ron Hextall, Flyers

If you call yourself a Flyers fan and you don’t love “Hexy”, are you really a Flyers fan? Selected by Philly in the sixth round of the 1982 NHL Entry Draft, Hextall would make his NHL debut four years later, the start of a 13-year NHL career, 11 of those years in Philly. He made the NHL’s All-Rookie Team, winning the Conn Smythe and the Vezina Trophy during the 1986-87 season, being an NHL All-Star and remembered for one of the best goalie scraps in NHL history. Roll the tape…

6. Nick Foles, Eagles

Foles, the consummate backup, made the most of his opportunity, leading the Eagles to its first-ever Super Bowl crown in 2017, becoming Super Bowl MVP and forever not being able to buy a meal in this town ever again. It’d be tough to find anyone who envisioned that when he was drafted in the third round by the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft — except maybe Foles himself. Besides Jason Kelce, you’re not gonna find a more beloved Eagle over the last 10 years. This brings us to No. 5…

5. Jason Kelce, Eagles

Picking a center in the sixth round is to be somewhat assumed if you’re looking at the pragmatic nature of NFL front offices. But Jason Kelce might have proved that the center deserves a bit more credit. He’s been the man under center for multiple Eagles quarterbacks and in that time has been to two Super Bowls, winning one alongside Foles in addition to being a five-time All-Pro and making six Pro Bowl appearances.

4. Chase Utley, Phillies

Chase wasn’t a late-rounder like Ryan Howard. In fact, he was a first-round pick by the Phillies in the 2000 MLB Amateur Draft, but Phillies fans wouldn’t see what he was made of in the majors until three years later when he made his debut during the 2003 season. His career found the cerebral second baseman as a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, and a “World [Expletive] Champion” as a member of the 2008 World Series championship team.

3. Eric Lindros, Flyers

Sure, Lindros was the No. 1 pick in the 1991 NHL Entry Draft, but for those who recall, those like Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski, who noted that “there was a lot of bated breath as Flyers fans waited to see if the arbitrator who award the rights to Lindros the Flyers or the [New York] Rangers.” It’s a key point because if the wait of arbitration meant Lindros was headed to Madison Square Garden, we’d be talking about a 13-year career that found this two-time NHL All-Star, Hart Trophy winner (1994-95) and NHL Hall of Famer (2016) getting all of that success for one of the Flyers’ most hated division rivals.

2. Joel Embiid, Sixers

The big man has battled through injury after injury, “the Process” and naysayers, and competing with Denver Nuggets great Nikola Jokic when it comes to NBA MVP honors, to be the most dominant big man in the League last season, leading the Sixers yet again to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Not too shabby for having played just 20 games in college and even as a first-rounder still had Sixers fans wondering with bated breath what this 7-footer from Cameroon would amount to. Spoiler alert: he was a good choice.

1. Ryan Howard, Phillies

What’s so great about Ryan Howard is that it’s possible what he was able to accomplish in his 13 seasons as a player after being selected in the fifth round of MLB’s 2001 Amateur Draft out of Missouri State. While Howard doesn’t rack up the number of championship rings for the Phillies as Tom Brady did during his time for the Patriots (as a late-rounder as well, mind you) Howard’s personal accolades are as follows: National League MVP (2006), National League Rookie of the Year (2005), NLCS MVP (2009), three-time All-Star (2006, 2009, 2010) and a Silver Slugger (2009) — and those are just the major titles.