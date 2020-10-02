Instead of two weeks between Kentucky Derby and Preakness, it will be four weeks since Authentic won the Derby. Typically, most of the Derby horses don’t show up for the Preakness. This year, in addition to Authentic and three other Derby horses (Mr. Big News, Ny Traffic and Max Player), the Preakness also has Art Collector, who would have been the second choice in the Derby (not entered after a minor injury), Thousand Words (scratched from the Derby in the final minutes after flipping in the paddock) and the terrific filly Swiss Skydiver, second in the Kentucky Oaks, the day before the Derby.