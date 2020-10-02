A dozen jockeys and riders are working horses on the track on a recent Monday, and Jeremy Rose is one of them, coaxing a chestnut colt into a full gallop. He can’t stay away from this place, even though the time may have come for him to keep his distance. The track, the sport that he once stood atop, is good for his soul, but he knows now that it belongs in a stage of his life that he probably ought to leave in the past.