Preakness Stakes: Kentucky Derby winner Mage is the favorite
Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner, is the 8/5 favorite to win this weekend's Preakness Stakes.
Mage is 8-5 to win the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Mage, trained by Gustavo Delgado, won the Kentucky Derby as a 15-to-1 long shot.
For the first time since 1969, only one Kentucky Derby horse (Mage) is running in the second leg of the Triple Crown.
Mage drew the No. 3 post in the eight-horse field. Eighteen horses ran in a Kentucky Derby that was marred by multiple deaths and late scratches.
Preakness Stakes odds and post positions
National Treasure - 4/1
Chase The Chaos - 50/1
Mage - 8/5
Coffeewithchris - 20/1
Red Route One - 10/1
Perform - 15/1
Blazing Sevens - 6/1
First Mission - 5/2
National Treasure is a Bob Baffert-trained horse which did not run in the Derby as Baffert serves a two-year suspension from Churchill Downs.
The Preakness Stakes will be aired on NBC. Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. Saturday.