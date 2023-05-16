Kentucky Derby winner Mage is the favorite to win this weekend’s Preakness Stakes.

Mage is 8-5 to win the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Mage, trained by Gustavo Delgado, won the Kentucky Derby as a 15-to-1 long shot.

For the first time since 1969, only one Kentucky Derby horse (Mage) is running in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Mage drew the No. 3 post in the eight-horse field. Eighteen horses ran in a Kentucky Derby that was marred by multiple deaths and late scratches.

Preakness Stakes odds and post positions

National Treasure - 4/1 Chase The Chaos - 50/1 Mage - 8/5 Coffeewithchris - 20/1 Red Route One - 10/1 Perform - 15/1 Blazing Sevens - 6/1 First Mission - 5/2

National Treasure is a Bob Baffert-trained horse which did not run in the Derby as Baffert serves a two-year suspension from Churchill Downs.

The Preakness Stakes will be aired on NBC. Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. Saturday.