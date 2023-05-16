Skip to content
Preakness Stakes: Kentucky Derby winner Mage is the favorite

Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner, is the 8/5 favorite to win this weekend's Preakness Stakes.

Javier Castellano celebrates after riding Mage to win the Kentucky Derby on May 6.
Javier Castellano celebrates after riding Mage to win the Kentucky Derby on May 6.Read moreJeff Roberson / AP
    by Jeff Neiburg
Mage is 8-5 to win the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Mage, trained by Gustavo Delgado, won the Kentucky Derby as a 15-to-1 long shot.

For the first time since 1969, only one Kentucky Derby horse (Mage) is running in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Mage drew the No. 3 post in the eight-horse field. Eighteen horses ran in a Kentucky Derby that was marred by multiple deaths and late scratches.

Preakness Stakes odds and post positions

  1. National Treasure - 4/1

  2. Chase The Chaos - 50/1

  3. Mage - 8/5

  4. Coffeewithchris - 20/1

  5. Red Route One - 10/1

  6. Perform - 15/1

  7. Blazing Sevens - 6/1

  8. First Mission - 5/2

National Treasure is a Bob Baffert-trained horse which did not run in the Derby as Baffert serves a two-year suspension from Churchill Downs.

The Preakness Stakes will be aired on NBC. Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

