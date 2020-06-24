This is the new normal. Any industry that restarts with in-person interaction will feed the virus. If the four major sports leagues expect to reopen before a vaccine is developed, mass-produced, and mass-administered, outbreaks will be as common as foul balls. The U.S. posted its second-highest number of reported cases Tuesday. Eight states are routinely logging record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, and four of them -- Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Missouri -- are home to seven of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams, who will start preparing for their season next week. A few weeks later, football training camps begin at team sites, and those four states are home to eight of the 32 franchises.