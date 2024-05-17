Scottie Scheffler got arrested. He’s still competing in the PGA Championship. Here’s how everyone reacted.

The PGA Championship got off to a rough start on Day 2. Following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian outside Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested after failing to follow traffic orders from police as he attempted to drive into the course.

Scheffler got stuck in a pile up, the result of the fatal crash, and tried to drive around in order to get to the PGA Championship. Scheffler reportedly drove past police as they told him to stop, and was pulled from his vehicle after a police officer attached himself to the vehicle in order to get him to stop.

According to ESPN, players and staff were supposed to have an exception to get into the facility, but the police had no knowledge of who Scheffler was when they arrested him, asking the ESPN reporter on the scene for Scheffler’s name.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic. He even got a mug shot photo — one I’m sure will end up on many a T-shirt very soon, especially if he ultimately wins.

The owner of Valhalla Golf Club picked Scheffler up and drove him to the course.

The start of the PGA Championship was delayed over an hour, so Scheffler was able to make it back in time for his tee time. Still, fans waking up on Friday before Round 2 had many hilarious reactions.

Many fans compared Scheffler’s return to the course to famous WWE entrances …

… or to the O.J. Simpson car chase …

… and the Sopranos.

Some made references to Tiger Woods, who also ran into trouble with the law, including a 2017 DUI arrest, and has a famous mug shot of his own.

Valhalla is not just the name of the course, but also of a location in the Norse afterlife, home to those who die in battle. That provided some artistic opportunity …

… but also some (joking) fears of death.

Did Scheffler have cellmates during his short time in jail? They managed to get him in an orange jumpsuit, but he was gone pretty quickly afterward. But if he did, what a thing that must have been.

Scheffler is playing on Friday — he opened with a birdie and was one-under for the day through his first three holes, sitting four shots off the lead — and will compete in the rest of the PGA Championship. Will the charges against him eventually get dropped? Will this be the first step in a 30 for 30 someday?

If he climbs the leaderboard and picks up his fifth win in his last six starts, almost certainly.