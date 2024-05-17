Jailbird Scottie Scheffler shoots 5-under after his arrest Friday morning. Legend.

It might be the greatest round of golf ever played.

Scottie Scheffler was arrested on a dark and rainy Friday morning outside of Valhalla Golf Club for allegedly ignoring traffic directions and dragging a police officer with his vehicle as Scheffler tried to enter the club by avoiding a traffic jam caused by a pedestrian fatality.

Scheffler went to jail, got sprung, and, apparently with a clear conscience, shot 5-under in the second round of the PGA Championship. He birdied his first hole and his third. He stood in third place after his morning wave finished.

Maybe he should visit the hoosegow before every round.

“I feel like my head is still spinning. I cannot really explain what happened this morning. I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell. That was a first for me,” joked Scheffler, who, despite his challenging day, stopped by the press tent to fulfill that obligation, too. “I was going through my routine, and I tried to get my heart rate down as much as I could today. I still feel like my head is spinning, but I was fortunate to be able to make it out and play some golf today.”

He was respectful to the authorities in reference to the traffic incident, saying he thought he was following their directions.

“It was just a huge misunderstanding this morning. That will get resolved fairly quickly,” he said.

He was empathetic to the victim, John Mills, a 69-year-old vendor at the tournament, and his family, posting his condolences.

Most incredibly, he was unbelievably unshaken.

Much has been made of Scheffler’s utter nervelessness as he has risen to No. 1 in the world. He has won four of his last five tournaments, including the Masters last month. He took four weeks off to attend the birth of his first child, Bennett, then shot 4-under Thursday in his first competitive round. He unerringly credits his Christian faith as the foundation for his ability to focus on the task at hand, but does so only when pressed; he does not proselytize.

Whatever works for him.

Scheffler is unfailingly polite, absurdly accommodating, and a fair and honest sportsman. He will be given the benefit of every doubt until this matter is, undoubtedly, resolved, with minimal consequence; unless Judge Roy Bean rises from the dead, Scottie ain’t going to jail.

Nor, from all accounts, should he. Consider this circumstance.

Entrances to golf tournaments are always poorly managed. Given the persistent level of confusion typical of every big event held in places ill suited for big events, I tend to believe that clarity and protocol were as minimal as visibility and light. I followed directions perfectly at the Valspar outside of Tampa in March, and the directions not only were wrong, so were the two volunteers who tried to help me.

Given the typical level of expertise in conflict resolution of many of the uniformed officiants at these events, again, clarity and protocol are seldom what you would call streamlined. The officer in question apparently was not part of the tournament detail.

Add in the incredible tension surrounding a recent pedestrian death in the immediate area, and you have the perfect environment for a combustible incident and a reaction of overreaction.

That’s not to say Scheffler did everything right, but he probably needed everything he was told.

Let’s close that issue and that discussion.

The matter that I am better equipped to examine regards Scheffler’s astounding capacity to refocus and do his job. Had I been in his shoes, I would’ve been unsettled and distracted in writing about whatever went on that day. Almost no one has ever been in his shoes. Consider those shoes.

First, he is playing in a major golf tournament.

Second, he is the favorite to win that golf tournament.

Third, he is the number one golfer on the planet. All eyes would’ve been on him even if he hadn’t run afoul of the law.

Fourth, and this is no small thing, he is a new father. His son was born May 8. Your life changes when you have your first child. As a new father, he is exhausted. The last good night of sleep you get for the next 18 years is the night before your wife gives birth.

Fifth, his routine was interrupted. Scheffler isn’t nearly as regimented as some of the others on the PGA Tour, but he has his preferences. None of those preferences includes stretching in a jail cell while wearing an orange jumpsuit top. He planned to be at the golf course by six or so for an 8:48 tee time. Every moment of that window would have been spoken for something specific in preparation for that tee time; stretching, lifting, working out, eating. Instead, he was handcuffed, processed, fingerprinted, mug-shotted, released, shuttled, and, undoubtedly, was the object of merciless jokes and teasing from the locker room through the practice tee to the practice green to the tee box. Golfers are nerds, but they have a wonderful sense of humor when it comes to deprecation of their peers.

“It probably took a few holes to feel normal,” Scheffler said. “Obviously, I didn’t have my normal warm-up, and I usually stick to my routine. I’m a big routine guy, especially when it comes to my preparation.”

Then he went out, and he ripped.

“As far as [whether this is among the] best rounds of my career? I would say it was pretty good,” Scheffler said, chuckling. “I definitely never imagined ever going to jail, and I never imagined going to jail before one of my tee times.”

Legend.