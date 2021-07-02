American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has accepted a one-month suspension and could miss the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic trials last month.

Here’s the latest of what we know:

Richardson, 21, tested positive at the U.S. Olympic trials last month, where she broke out as a gold medal contender after winning the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds, the fourth fastest time in U.S. history. The world record of 10.49 was set by Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988.

She has accepted a one-month suspension, the United States Anti-Doping Agency announced in a statement. As a result, her results from the Olympic trials have been “disqualified” and she “forfeits any medals, points, and prizes.”

Richardson’s suspension began on June 28. She will be unable to participate in the 100 meters competition, but she could be cleared to run in the 4x100 meter relay on Aug. 6 — if she makes the U.S. team.

There are six athletes entered into the 4x100 pool, according to ESPN. Four are qualifiers based on their performance in the 100-meter individual race, and two will be named by USA Track & Field.

While cannabis and marijuana are not performance-enhancing substances, they are prohibited in competition under the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policy.

Richardson appeared on the Today show Friday morning and apologized for the failed drug test, and took responsibility for her actions. “As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on the track I represent not only myself, I represent a community that has shown great support, great love,” Richardson said. “I apologize for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time.”