Six years after last co-hosting together on 97.5 The Fanatic, Bruno and Mayes are reuniting to re-launch The Tony Bruno Show with Harry Mayes on SiriusXM’s Dan Patrick Radio channel. The new daily show will debut Monday, April 6 and air weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Philly listeners can stream it and everything else on the network for free through May 15, and like his current podcast, the new show will also be available to watch on Twitch.