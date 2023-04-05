Sixers vs. Boston Celtics takeaways: MVP race ends, P.J. Tucker’s value, tightening up

Doc Rivers is right about the MVP race being over.

P.J Tucker is showing why the 76ers signed him a three-year, $33 million deal. But the Sixers need to tighten up their end-of-game execution.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 103-101 victory over the Boston Celtics Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center

Embiid’s MVP candidacy

One has to assume that Joel Embiid locked up the MVP award after finishing with game highs of 52 points and 13 rebounds to go with six assists and two blocks. Embiid made 20 of 25 shots and went 12 of 13 from the foul line.

“The MVP race is over,” Rivers said following the game. “Really. Tonight, we couldn’t make shots. ... The man scored half our points. The man scored half our points in an NBA game. And I’m biased, but the MVP race is over.”

Tucker and James Harden agree that Embiid’s latest performance clinched the MVP race.

“Joel should win it,” James Harden said. “He’s been in contention for these last few years. He led the league in scoring last year. It looks like he’s going to lead the league in scoring this year. We’re the third seed in the East.

“He’s been playing the best [and has been] consistent all year.”

Embiid leads the league in scoring at 33.3 points per game. He’s also seventh (10.2) in rebounds and sixth (1.7) in blocks.

Tuesday was his second game with at least 50 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, tying Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68 season) for the most such single-season games in franchise history. Embiid also became the first league player to produce at least 50 points, 10 rebounds and five assists against the Celtics since the 1971-72 season.

“I feel like he’s been [the MVP] for the entire season,” Tucker said. “... He’s been pretty consistently dominating and being the most valuable player.”

Tucker’s impact

As dominant as Embiid was, the Sixers don’t win the game if Tucker doesn’t make three huge fourth-quarter three-pointers. They all came in the final 2 minutes, 53 seconds. His last one put the Sixers up, 101-95 with 53.3 seconds left.

The forward finished with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting. This was a solid performance for the player that has received a lot of criticism for failing to score a point in several games.

But the Sixers didn’t appear surprised by his production. Harden suggested that Tucker spot up in the corner down the stretch.

“Yeah, he’s been in big moments… he’s gonna shoot it,” coach Doc Rivers said. “They were going to help off of him, we said that in the time out and he stepped up and made them.”

Poor Execution

As good as Embiid played, the six-time All-Star had two turnovers in the final 25.4 seconds. Meanwhile, the Sixers committed six of their 12 turnovers in the final quarter. They also had poor defensive execution on the fourth.

“We were trying to give the game back,” Rivers said. “I mean, we really tried. We did a lot of things that you can’t do, from pulling in from the corner, which we never do. I think we did it four times. They scored on three of them, but they had another one.

“Fouling the guy on the layup, we went through the whole laundry list. Fouling out-of-bounds at the end of the game, where you know they’re not going to give it to you.”

The Sixers failed to pay attention during key situations and did not follow the coach’s instructions.

“We had the whole gambit,” Rivers said. “So in some ways, it was a good way to win because it gave us material in a crazy way to hit home about all the little points.”

Best and worst awards

Best performance: This goes to Embiid. The Sixers center had game highs of 52 points and 13 rebounds to go with six assists and two blocks. Embiid made 20 of 25 shots and went 12 of 13 from the foul line.

Worst performance: De’Anthony Melton gets this one. The Sixers reserve guard was held scoreless while shooting 0-for-4. He was a minus-12 in 19 minutes, 9 seconds.

Best defensive performance: Embiid gets this. In addition to his two blocks, Celtics center Al Horford shot 4-for-12 while scoring 11 points.

Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ fourth-quarter turnovers.

Best statistic: This goes the Sixers’ foul shooting. They made 14 of 16.