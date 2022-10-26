TORONTO — De’Anthony Melton is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena with right adductor tightness. The adductor muscles are located in the inner thighs.

The 76ers guard has been dealing with the muscle tightness since last season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s Scottie Barnes is also listed as questionable with a sprained right ankle. The reigning rookie of the year missed Monday’s game against the Miami Heat.

The Sixers are not alarmed by Melton’s muscle tightness. It’s something that he experiences occasionally.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is averaging 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 18.3 minutes per game. The three-and-D standout is shooting 40% on three-pointers. Melton is coming off his best game as a Sixer.

He had season highs of 11 points and five rebounds in Monday’s 120-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Melton also had season highs in three-pointers made (two) and attempts (four). He’s one three-pointer shy of reaching 300 for his career.

The Sixers acquired Melton during June’s draft from the Grizzlies in exchange for Danny Green and first-round pick David Roddy.

The Sixers will face the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. in the first game of the two-game series in Toronto. The two teams will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Afterward, the Sixers will travel to Chicago for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against the Bulls at the United Center. They’ll conclude their four-game road trip at 7 p.m. Monday vs. the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.