Two big questions about the Sixers’ fresh future and where the young pieces fit

Interesting. Fun. Refreshing. Intriguing.

The Sixers?

Advertisement

Believe it. A team that has spent the last eight years chasing championships with a revolving door of veterans is suddenly alive with the intoxicating uncertainty of youth. The additions of VJ Edgecombe, Johni Broome, and Jared McCain to complement Tyrese Maxey have opened a brand new frontier for Sixers fans who’d rather not spend their summer waiting for Joel Embiid injury updates.

Sure, a title would be great. Nobody will complain if Embiid and Paul George both end up being the players they were two seasons ago. If the Sixers end up in a position to make a run in a wide-open Eastern Conference, so be it. In the meantime, we can at least look forward to the opportunity to watch a new era develop from the ground up. There’s a reason why they hold the draft in primetime. The future is fun.

Two questions as we await the start of NBA free agency next week:

What, exactly, are the Sixers hoping to get out of Johni Broome after drafting him at No. 35 overall?

It’s hard to pin down an archetype for the former Auburn star. While he was much more than a back-to-the-basket big man in college, he didn’t show a ton to make you think he can make a natural transition to the wing a la Jaylin Williams, who played a big role in the Thunder’s NBA title three years after they selected him at No. 34 overall.

» READ MORE: Sixers center Andre Drummond set to exercise $5 million player option, return for 2025-26 season

Broome’s height and length are three or four inches shorter than most NBA bigs, and he does not make up for it with his leaping ability, which measured among the worst at the NBA combine.

I guess you can try to talk yourself into thinking he could become something in the mold of Draymond Green, who had a lot of similar questions about his game when the Warriors drafted him at No. 35. But Green was a much better shooter by the end of his career at Michigan State (39 percent 3P%, 76 percent FT%).

Broome attempted 3.5 three-pointers per game as a senior but hit less than 28 percent of them and was a poor foul shooter who did not improve in either department over the course of his career. Plus, Green was lighter on his feet.

Maybe there is no archetype. Broome is a unique player. His footwork, feel, and finishing in and around the paint are reminiscent of Jahlil Okafor. However, he also enjoys getting downhill and possesses excellent body control when doing so. Factor in his passing ability, and maybe he is a guy who can be a Montrezl Harrell-type scoring option while bringing more defense to the table on the second unit.

Maybe it’s as simple as this. It’s hard to find a backup big man these days. The Sixers have learned that firsthand over the years. If Broome can give them 15-20 minutes per night that are more competitive than whatever veteran they would have plugged in there, he could turn out to be a great value from both a financial and draft capital standpoint.

If Broome can shoot it well enough to keep a defense honest, he could create the potential for some mismatches in two-big lineups, given his ability to get downhill.

“I think the league is kind of going to two bigs a little bit,” Broome said on Friday. “You see a lot of teams doing that a little bit more often now. Whatever they want me to play, four, five, both, it [doesn’t] matter. I’m going to compete, I’m going to work hard. I’m just ready to play.”

With the emergence of Quentin Grimes and the addition of V.J. Edgecombe, is Jared McCain best suited for a super sixth man role?

There are two key variables here. The first is one that has received plenty of coverage. McCain and Tyrese Maxey aren’t a great fit defensively. In Grimes and Edgecombe, the Sixers have two players who each profile as a better fit for either one. Assuming the Sixers re-sign Grimes in restricted free agency, you can make an argument that McCain might make more sense coming off the bench to start the game.

» READ MORE: Sixers part ways with point guard Jared Butler, decline $2.3 million team option

But then we get to the second question: who is the best point guard of the bunch? Maxey showed plenty of growth last season as a lead ballhandler, but his efficiency took a step backward. Grimes is a shooting guard, although he did average 5.4 assists over his last 19 games in 2024-25. The hope is that Edgecombe will prove to be a lead ballhandler, but he was more of a scorer than a facilitator in college.

A lot depends on Edgecombe’s development. As Daryl Morey noted on draft night, you should be careful not to expect too much out of a rookie on a playoff roster. Currently, nobody knows if the Sixers will have such a roster. If Embiid isn’t healthy, they’ll have no reason not to turn Edgecombe loose early and often. But what if the Sixers’ surprise everybody and field the team they thought they were going to have last season? And what if Edgecombe quickly establishes himself as a contributor?

Questions like these are part of the fun. Everybody wants a championship. But there is something invigorating about watching a team develop.

» READ MORE: Five things to know about Johni Broome, who brings experience, and is familiar with being the villain