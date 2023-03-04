Georges Niang’s plan for pushing through his Sixers shooting slump? ‘Let it fly’

MILWAUKEE — When asked about his recent shooting slump, Georges Niang kept things self-deprecating yet light.

“This is a real one, huh?” Niang said following Saturday morning’s 76ers shootaround at Marquette University.

Niang, typically a knock-down three-point shooter, has connected on just 26.1% of his attempts from beyond the arc in his past 12 games entering Saturday’s marquee showdown at Milwaukee . Mechanically, Niang said he is focusing on holding his follow-through and “[continuing] to shoot the same shot every time.” Yet the veteran stretch forward acknowledged he has occasionally slipped into a mindset of pressing or overthinking.

“I just got to get out there and let it fly,” he said. “I don’t know how many games it is now, but I’ve had the feeling of getting out there and being like, ‘Oh, I want to get my elbow tucked. I want to do this.’ But I’ve been shooting my whole life. I’ve just got to go out there and let it rip.

“Water always finds its level. I know that I put in enough work that the ball’s going to go into the hoop. Shooting slumps happen. Life struggles happen. It’s not the end of the world, but to help this team, I know that I’ve got to continue to grow and be better.”

» READ MORE: What the next step for Joel Embiid-James Harden pairing? Consistently getting Sixers teammates involved

Niang’s role has also shifted during the past week. After playing seven minutes in Monday’s loss to the Miami Heat, Niang didn’t see the floor during Wednesday’s rematch in Miami. Coach Doc Rivers said that was due to the Heat’s smaller lineup, and that there was “really no one for Georges to guard.”

He then played 11 minutes in Thursday’s loss at the Dallas Mavericks. Though he went 0-for-2 from long range, Niang was on the floor when the Sixers made their massive fourth-quarter charge to slice a 25-point second-half deficit to four before falling, 133-126.

“You’re a professional,” Niang said. “That’s what they pay you to do. Show up and do your job, if that’s to cheer and swing a towel or if that’s to go out there and get defensive stops and make plays.

“I’ve been in this league long enough to know that you have to do that. … That stuff [never] really gets to me. I’ve just got to go out there and be me.”