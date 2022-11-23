CHARLOTTE — The 76ers’ reserves and role players have competed with an edge this season that makes up for what they lack in talent.

It may not always translate to victories, especially with their three leading scorers out because of injuries. But there’s definitely a toughness developing that could benefit this team as the year progresses.

“I just think we have more guys that are competitive, and that’s the edge,” said coach Doc Rivers, comparing this year to the previous two seasons. “You don’t need much to make P.J [Tucker] competitive. You don’t need much for Danuel House, you know [De’Anthony Melton]. You don’t need much for Paul Reed, [Montrezl Harrell].

“So you got a lot of guys, they may not be the perfect players. But they’ll compete for you, and that helps us.”

The offseason addition of Tucker, House, Melton and Harrell has enabled the Sixers to shed the “soft” label that was applied to them at times. This squad is gritty and grimy and refuses to back down.

That was evident as they defeated Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night in a marquee home game. Playing without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. the Sixers won a game in which they had no business of even being competitive.

Yet this became a game where Matisse Thybulle, despite an ailing left ankle, tried to gut himself through. It was a game Tobias Harris battled through after returning from his own in-game ankle injury. And a game where Shake Milton, who didn’t get any run earlier in the season, stepped up big down the stretch.

For the Sixers, the trick will be translating that grit into a game without as much at stake. The Sixers traveled to Charlotte to face the Hornets Wednesday night at the Spectrum Center. Soon they’ll head to Orlando for a two-game series against the Magic on Friday and Sunday at the Amway Center before returning home to host the Atlanta Hawks Monday.

The Sixers take a 9-8 record into their matchup with against the Hornets (4-14), who are losers of three straight games and 11 of 12. Meanwhile, the Magic are 5-13 and have lost two straight games and four of their last five.

So even though the Sixers are undermanned, these are winnable games if they duplicate the intensity from Tuesday night. After listening to Harris, one gets the impression that won’t be a problem.

“Truth be told, the guys we have out there on the court are amazing players who [all have] a story and a journey of how they fought for this position of where they’re at,” Harris of the Sixers’ role players. “And I’m always like a barometer ... of basically keeping our energy and our spirit right through the ups and downs of the season.

“And when you get presented this opportunity when new guys are playing minutes, it’s easy to [use an excuse when] you are down [three] starters.”

The Sixers are instead looking at this an amazing opportunity with players who usually log eight to 10 minutes in a game are playing closer to 32 minutes in the absence of Harden, Maxey and Embiid.

But it was the toughness shown in Tuesday’s 115-106 victory that makes Harris hungry to win games more than anything. It also helps him enjoy the part he plays in leading teammates and building their confidence/

That’s been his mindset since the Sixers learned a left foot injury would keep Maxey sidelined three to four weeks, which was followed by news that Embiid would miss at least two games with a left midfoot sprain. That’s coupled with Harden’s right foot strain, which he will likely return from as early as next week.

“So the [opponent] in front of you we have to go at them and win our matchup and get this win,” Harris said.

But as their being in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings indicates, that hasn’t been easy even with even their top players.

This team still needs time to mesh. Tucker needs to get into an rythmn, while House, Tucker and Reed must be more consistent.

The hope is that toughness will overcome the current roster’s deficiencies and lack of star power. They did it Tuesday and we’ll soon find out if they can sustain it during this road trip.