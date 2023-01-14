Tobias Harris listed as questionable ahead of Sixers’ matchup with the Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Tobias Harris is listed as questionable to play in the 76ers’ game at the Utah Jazz Saturday night because of left knee soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report released Friday evening.

Harris appeared to sustain the injury during Thursday’s home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder but did not speak to reporters after the game.

No other full-time Sixers are listed on the most recent injury report.

Harris is in the midst of an efficient season for the 25-16 Sixers, averaging 16.3 points on 49.5% shooting along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 38 games.

If Harris is unavailable to play against the Jazz, De’Anthony Melton would be a contender to start in a three-guard lineup. Matisse Thybulle and Georges Niang (who played for the Jazz from 2017-21) are additional options to fill that role.

Following Saturday’s game in Salt Lake City, the Sixers next play at the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night on the second night of a back-to-back.

