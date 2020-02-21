After Embiid (who was playing with a cold) dropped a season-high 39 points in the Sixers overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night, the three-time All-Star was asked by TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce if he had anything to say to Barkley, who celebrated his 57th birthday on Thursday. The backstory, of course, is that the former Sixers star turned TNT analyst has been highly critical of Embiid’s effort all season long season.