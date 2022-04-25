Joel Embiid’s postgame remarks turned out to be costly.

The 76ers star gave referees Scott Foster, Ed Malloy and Rodney Mott golf claps while exiting the Scotiabank Arena floor following Saturday’s 110-102 Game 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors. But it was Embiid’s comments during the following press conference that led the league to take exception and fine him $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating.

The criticism came after he was asked if he thought a few more fouls should have been called for the Sixers.

“I’m going to take my own advice and not complain about fouls,” he said, “but like I was doing at the end of the game: They did a great job. I admire the job that they did today.

“To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight. And they got it done. Congrats to them, tonight.”

The Sixers took a commanding 3-0 series advantage into Game 4. But the Raptors avoided a sweep with the win, forcing Monday’s Game 5 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid was asked if he was saying the referees’ job was to get this first-round series to Game 5.

“I don’t know,” he said with a laugh. “I really don’t know what I’m talking about, but you can figure it out.

“But they did a great job. … Like I said, I’m going to take my own advice, not complain about it. I guess next game they are not going to call it. I’m going to be even more aggressive, offensively and defensively.”