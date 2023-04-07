Sources: Joel Embiid won’t play against Atlanta Hawks on Friday

Joel Embiid may have played in his final regular-season contest of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 76ers center will not play against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at State Farm Arena, according to sources. The MVP frontrunner didn’t travel to Atlanta with the team Thursday night.

James Harden, however, was scheduled to travel with the team.

This comes after the Miami Heat defeated the Sixers, 129-101, Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid finished with a team-high 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes, 26 seconds The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder sat out the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Embiid’s status for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center has yet to be determined, according to a source. However, there’s a great chance that he won’t play out of caution.

Embiid is closing on his second consecutive scoring title, averaging a league-best 33.1 points per game. He’s also seventh in rebounds (10.2) and blocks (1.7).

The six-time All-Star finished with 52 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday’s 103-101 victory over the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center.

Harden had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in Thursday’s loss. He’s averaging a league-best 10.7 assists.

The Sixers (52-28) locked up the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed for the upcoming playoffs. They will be assured of facing the Brooklyn Nets in the first round if Brooklyn defeats the Orlando Magic Friday night in New York.

The Nets (44-36) need one more victory or a loss by the Heat (45-37) to clinch the sixth seed.

» READ MORE: Sixers fall to Miami Heat in final regular-season home game, playoff matchup uncertain