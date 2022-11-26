ORLANDO — Shake Milton is thriving in the 76ers’ starting lineup. Georges Niang is a perfect match for Philly. And Tobias Harris’ imprints were all over Friday night’s 107-99 victory against the Orlando Magic.

Below is my look at three things that stood out during Friday night’s win at the Amway Center.

Shake’s solid stretch

It is hard to find anyone affiliated with the Sixers who didn’t rave about Milton’s performance. And with just cause.

The point guard paced the Sixers (10-9) with 24 points while making a season-high four three-pointers in seven attempts. He also had a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds.

“He was great,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Good decision making, solid. Best I’ve seen him pass ever. He’s always been a scorer. But right now, Shake’s doing more. Made two defensive plays. Got his hands in and got a steal, tied up. Rebounding the ball and making the right decisions. Really great to see.”

Friday marked Milton fourth consecutive start after Tyrese Maxey suffered a fractured left foot against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 18.

He averaged 22.2 points. 6.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds in those four starts.

“He’s been great,” Harris said. “Just finding the flow … running the team. He’s always been a good scorer on the floor. Over these last, however, many games it has been, he is really showing his whole arsenal on the offensive end and how he can get to his spots and raise up and shoot and create plays.”

Niang’s play embodies Philly

The reserve power forward is one of the biggest in-game trash talkers around. Niang probably couldn’t function without yapping throughout a game. That and emotion he displayed after knocking down a big three-pointer and making a clutch play make him a great fit for Philly.

But Niang has his reasons for why that might be:

“I think Philly fans, look at me and what I look like and they’re like, ‘I could probably be that guy and be out there on the court,’” he said. “I think that’s one reason.”

But after getting serious, Niang said he thinks he’s relatable, funny, and he says what’s on his mind.

“I’m real,” he said. “And I think that’s what the city of Philadelphia is. So we get along great, and they love someone that’s going to stir it up and talk a little trash, and I kind of embraced that.”

Niang added that love in Philly is unconditional, and that there’s nothing like the city.

On Friday, the scored 14 of his 18 points after intermission. He made 5 of 7 three-pointers for the game.

Harris’ impact

Harris missed six of his seven three-pointers. But a poor shooting night from deep shouldn’t be home people remember his performance.

The forward had a solid all-around game, finishing with 23 points along with a game-high 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Harris was “all over the game,” Rivers said. “He attacked the rim, posted up well, made great decisions.”