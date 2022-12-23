What’s up, peeps?

We’ll find out if the 76ers are contenders or just benefiting from an easy homestand when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

A victory over the Clippers (19-14) would also enable the Sixers (18-12) to win seven straight games for the first time since last season.

So this matchup against coach Doc Rivers’ former team will be something to pay close attention to. But in the meantime, I’ll answer a few of your questions.

Q: Which contract was worse, P.J Tucker or Al Horford? — @Tea_I_AM

KP: Thanks for your great question, Tim. I realize Tucker hasn’t gotten off to the start Sixers fans had envisioned. But their contracts aren’t even remotely comparable.

Yes, some would argue against signing Tucker, 37, to a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency this summer because of his age.

But folks forget that he would have re-signed with the Miami Heat if the Sixers offered anything less. So the Sixers and other suitors would have had to give him what he received to acquire him in free agency. Tucker had several options. Folks also forget that his true value as a screen-setting role player will come in the postseason when each possession counts.

On July 10, 2019, the Sixers gave Horford a four-year, $97 million contract. The power forward/center could have made up to $109 million.

That contract had a negative impact on Horford’s career and was a waste of salary-cap space for the Sixers. Not a good fit with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, he was demoted to backup center.

That was a huge miscalculation for the Sixers, one that never had a chance of working. On Wednesday, Tucker had a season-high 10 rebounds and is starting to show overall improvement. And let’s do the math. Tucker is making $11 million per season as starter, while Horford was in line to make $24.3 million per as Embiid’s backup.

So that was worse by far.

Q: How are the guys the Sixers let go doing, meaning Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey? — @AShelle1

KP: I appreciate your question, Steven. Bassey and Joe might be the most popular waived Sixers in some time. I get asked about the duo constantly. Both of them have landed on their feet nicely, and are in better situations for their careers.

Joe, an Oklahoma City Thunder reserve guard, ranks third in the NBA in three-point percentage at .462. He’s averaging 6.8 points and 11.9 minutes in 25 games with one start. The third-year veteran scored 21 points while making 7 of 10 three-pointers against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 23. And he had a career-high 23 points while making 5 of 8 threes vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Bassey is averaging 5.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 14.9 minutes in 20 games, including one start. A stellar rim protector, the 6-foot-11 second-year center has blocked four shots twice this season. He’s also blocked multiple shots in four other games.

So Bassey and Joe are doing well.

Q: What is the sense of even having Jaden Springer? How will he ever elevate his game if he’s up here and back to Delaware every two days, it seems? — @TrkTurner

KP: Thanks for your great question, Vernon. And believe me, I understand why you are asking it. Springer has spent a lot of time traveling back and forth from the Sixers to Delaware Blue Coats, their G League affiliate. The 20-year-old has logged a combined 17 minutes in six games since the Sixers selected him out of Tennessee with the 28th pick in the 2021 draft. He’s averaging 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds this season. So in order to get game repetitions, the Sixers frequently send him to the Blue Coats.

He admitted recently that it’s tough not playing. But he thinks his hard work will pay off. So Springer said he actually likes going down toth e G League because it means that he’ll play. Unfortunately, Springer was drafted to the wrong team as a young player with hopes of receiving valuable NBA minutes.

As one of the NBA’s youngest second-year players, he has a huge upside and he’s a solid defender, but his shooting is a work in progress.

The Sixers, however, are in a win-now situation and can’t afford to have a player of his stature work through mistakes. As a result, he’s behind reserve guards and wings De’Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Danuel House Jr., Matisse Thybulle, and Furkan Korkmaz on the depth chart.

Q: What improvement do the Sixers need to make in order to beat the Celtics and the Bucks in a seven-game series? — @thermal_nucula1

KP: Thanks for the question, Paul. I think the Celtics are just a tough draw for the Sixers unless they find the Fountain of Youth. Anything can happen, but the Sixers might have to totally revamp the roster to beat the Celtics. Right now, they’re just not athletic enough or deep enough to beat them in a seven-game series.

The Sixers just don’t have any answers for the All-Star wing tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Horford traditionally does a great job defending Embiid while Marcus Smart is a lockdown defender who will make things hard for Tyrese Maxey or James Harden. Robert Williams is also one of the league’s best defenders. And Malcolm Brogdon will take advantage of the mismatches.

Like the Celtics, the Bucks are just too deep for them to beat in a seven-game series.

Milwaukee is led by two-time MVP and perennial All-NBA selection Giannis Antetokounmpo. All-Star Khris Middleton and point guard Jrue Holiday are the other pieces of the Bucks’ “Big Three.” And Milwaukee might have the NBA’s most-talented group of role players.

Like I’ve said on several occasions, the Sixers would have an extremely tough time against either one of these teams in a seven-game series. Right now, they have too many holes and aren’t athletic or deep enough to beat them.

Q: When Tyrese Maxey comes back, who will start for the Sixers? — @pisqeuets

KP: I appreciate the question, Pisqeuets. This is an easy one. I think the Sixers have to go back to their original starting lineup of Tobias Harris, Tucker, Embiid, James Harden, and Maxey. Melton, who’s starting in Maxey’s place, should go back to being one of the first players off the bench. We all know the Sixers are going to continue to stagger their lineups, which is fine. However, I think Maxey, their most explosive perimeter, needs to go back in the starting lineup.