TORONTO — The 76ers desperately need to play Matisse Thybulle.

And the fourth-year guard should receive extended minutes, not just the 3 minutes, 14 seconds he logged against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. It doesn’t matter if he’s in the starting lineup or coming off the bench. Thybulle just needs to play — a lot.

Anyone who has watched the Sixers’ first five games knows his absence has created a great void. Defensive woes have emerged as one major reason for their disappointing 1-4 start. The majority of the Sixers’ rotation either can’t keep up in transition or is not agile enough to defend wings on the perimeter.

At times, the Sixers’ defense has been unwatchable.

The transition defense has been awful, with the Sixers largely incapable of getting back and forming a wall. The Sixers’ halfcourt defense has also been an issue as they allow too much dribble penetration.

James Harden, Tobias Harris, and Georges Niang have consistently been late on halfcourt rotations and close-outs. Meanwhile, P.J. Tucker is having a tough time guarding opposing wings.

Yet Thybulle, a reigning two-time All-Defensive second-team selection, is averaging just 1.5 minutes per game. Even that’s misleading because the swingman played only 23 seconds in the first game and 18 seconds in the second.

Thybulle didn’t leave the bench in Wednesday’s 119-109 drubbing by the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Right now, he’s behind Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House Jr. in the rotation. The trio was acquired this offseason and expected to provide lockdown defense and toughness while making three-pointers.

While he worked on his shooting this summer, the three-point line has been Thybulle’s Achilles’ heel. As a result, not much commotion was made when he lost his spot in the rotation.

However, it was apparent that the Sixers needed his presence when Boston’s standout wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown torched them for a combined 70 points in the season opener. And his absence continued to hurt the Sixers as lackluster defensive efforts piled up in losses.

Right now, the Sixers appear to have Tucker, 37, playing out of position. On Wednesday, the Raptors attacked wherever he was on defense. Pascal Siakam destroyed the Sixers in the first quarter, scoring 15 points of his 20 points. Then Gary Trent Jr. exploded for 16 of his team-high 27 points in the third quarter.

Still no Thybulle.

But a season ago, the Sixers defense was successful with him in the lineup. So why isn’t Thybulle playing, especially when Sixers president Daryl Morey and coach Doc Rivers praised the offensive work he put in this summer?

Does Morey want Rivers to play Tucker extensively and use House and Melton off the bench? If not, it doesn’t make sense to bury Thybulle like this.

Folks forget that when Harden arrived in February, Thybulle actually was a good complement, cutting to the basket for easy layups.

So Rivers was asked following Wednesday’s game if there’s any thought of playing him more.

“Of course there is,” the coach said. “But you have to give the guys that you decided to bring in and play a chance. Otherwise, that doesn’t work.

“So Matisse keeps working. He’s going to get his shot. It always happens in this league. That’s why I never overdo five games into the season. It’s an 82-game season. Something is going to happen good for Matisse.”

The coach added that Thybulle’s job is to continue to work. He pointed out that when Thybulle played last season, there were guys on the bench who wanted to play in front of him.

“Those guys kept working,” Rivers said. “Now, it’s Matisse’s turn. It’s called being a team.”

However, this team needs the services of its best defender, especially over the next several games.

The Sixers will face the Raptors again Friday night in Toronto before playing the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at the United Center. Then they’ll visit the Washington Wizards on Monday before hosting the Wizards on Wednesday. After hosting the New York Knicks on Nov. 4, their next three games are against the Phoenix Suns (Nov. 7) at home, on the road against Atlanta Hawks (Nov. 10), and at home vs. Atlanta (Nov. 12).

The Raptors, Bulls, Wizards, Suns, and Hawks all have at least one All-Star guard or wing.

And Thybulle will be desperately needed.