Joel Embiid outtakes: His MVP journey with the Sixers, in his words

Joel Embiid spoke for more than 30 minutes at midday Wednesday, about 18 hours after he won his first NBA MVP award. He was eloquent, and thoughtful, and gracious ... and long-winded. Much of what he said wound up in Inquirer content, but some topics that didn’t quite fit the day’s events merit mention as well:

Enticed by basketball as a youth, Embiid was a volleyball player until he was 15:

“I’m still kind of [ticked] at my dad, because he didn’t let me start playing basketball until I was 15. Who knows what I could have been if I had started earlier?”

» READ MORE: James Harden buys Joel Embiid $100,000 Rolex for winning MVP for Sixers

Advertisement

He has said since his son Arthur was born in 2020 that fatherhood led him to change his diet, his work habits, and his provocative behavior on the court and on social media:

“I was, like, ‘I’ve got to be a great role model. I’ve got to set a good example.’ I want him to understand that his dad not only was pretty good, but he also worked hard. He went and took everything he wanted. Everything about me just changed. The way I went about my business. My life. Because I wanted to be a great father, set a good example.”

He thanked Sixers fans:

“We went all through the years of ‘The Process’ to try to get these opportunities. A lot of credit goes to the fans also, because they’ve been so supportive from the beginning. Showing up to games even though there were seasons when we won 10 games [2015-16]. EB [former teammate and current GM Elton Brand] hanging a banner in the locker room [celebrating the losses]. I remember being [ticked] about it because my name was up there and I had nothing to do with it. I’m just not a loser. I hate losing.”

» READ MORE: Embiid wants his MVP story to serve as inspiration: ‘Improbable doesn’t mean impossible’

He touched on Sixers controversies involving Process architect Sam Hinkie and his successor, Bryan Colangelo, who resigned in disgrace after he was connected to burner social media accounts that were critical of players:

“We went through a lot, whether it’s the burner accounts, my guy Sam Hinkie getting kicked out.” (Hinkie actually quit in 2016 after being demoted following a string of players’ off-the-court issues).

He defended his recent campaigning for the MVP award:

“Obviously, winning a championship is way better. I’m just competitive. I want it all. I want to win everything I can get my hands on. I want to be first.”

He revealed the moment he realized he could dominate: Less than four minutes into his career debut on Oct. 26, 2016, against the Thunder in Philadelphia. He missed a three-pointer, turned the ball over ... then he dropped a buttery 16-footer (then blocked Russell Westbrook on the next Thunder possession):

“It goes back to college, when Coach [Bill] Self used to tell me I was going to be a No. 1 pick. I was coming into college. I was supposed to be there for four years. I remember I wanted to redshirt and probably be there for five years. I’ve always been told these coaches lie. They’re going to tell you what you want to hear.

“But when I first played, my first bucket, a turnaround fadeaway jumper — that’s when I knew, I was, like, ‘Oh. man, it’s on. It’s about to be scary for everybody else. I remember calling [personal trainer] Drew [Hanlen] after the game. I was, like, “that was easy.’

“I was playing against Steven Adams, strong dude. These [other] guys [who] had been in the league a long time. With minute restrictions. Twenty points. That was probably when I knew I could do something special.”

He was right.

» READ MORE: Process to MVP: Joel Embiid’s uncommon path and those who helped him reach stardom