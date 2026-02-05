Daryl Morey’s trade deadline deals range from blockbusters to salary dumps in six years with Sixers

LOS ANGELES — Nick Nurse briefly chatted with Daryl Morey Tuesday about the looming trade deadline.

At that point, the 76ers’ coach and president of basketball operations had not had a conversation in a couple days. Nurse added he had not yet had “any discussions” with players about potential moves or speculation.

“I mostly let him do his thing,” Nurse said of Morey and the front office. “They’re obviously working long hours.”

Another phone call was certainly worthy by Wednesday afternoon, when the Sixers got into the deadline mix by trading second-year guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 first-round draft pick and additional draft compensation. It is unclear if that is a precursor for another deal before 3 p.m. Thursday, or a way to get under the luxury tax threshold while also acquiring assets.

Either way, the typically aggressive Morey has already fulfilled the expectation that he will always do something this time of year. He is entering his sixth trade deadline with the Sixers, where his moves have ranged from pulling off a blockbuster to executing a straight salary dump.

Here is a look back at each deadline move for the Sixers since Morey joined the organization in 2020.

2025

Deal 1: Acquired Quentin Grimes and second-round draft pick that became Johni Broome from Dallas Mavericks for Caleb Martin

Deal 2: Acquired Jared Butler and draft capital from Washington Wizards for Reggie Jackson

Deal 3: Traded KJ Martin to Detroit Pistons for cash considerations

Even amid a miserable season, Morey found a way to upgrade the roster. The Sixers nabbed Grimes from the Mavericks for an injured Caleb Martin, a slick deal that still flies under the radar because of Dallas’ disastrous trade of superstar Luke Doncic a couple days prior. Grimes was a breakout player during the Sixers’ tank job down the stretch of last season, and is now their sixth man who can impact both ends of the floor. Martin entered Wednesday averaging 3.7 points in 57 games across parts of two seasons with Dallas.

Butler, meanwhile, got a tryout as a young reserve guard but became expendable when the Sixers drafted VJ Edgecombe third overall last summer. KJ Martin now plays in the Chinese Basketball Association.

2024

Deal 1: Acquired Buddy Hield in three-team deal with Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs, which sent out Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris Sr., and draft compensation

Deal 2: Traded Jaden Springer to Boston Celtics for a second-round draft pick that became Adem Bona

Deal 3: Traded Patrick Beverley to Milwaukee Bucks for Cameron Payne and second-round draft pick

Deal 4: Traded Danuel House Jr. to Detroit Pistons for second-round draft pick

Morey said back then that he believed Hield was the best player moved on actual deadline day. The sharpshooting Hield theoretically should have been a smooth fit as floor spacer, but did not get much chance to play off an injured Joel Embiid. Hield eventually slipped out of the starting lineup and playoff rotation, other than his Game 6 breakout against the New York Knicks.

Payne, meanwhile, was a clear upgrade over Beverley and part of the playoff rotation before joining the Knicks in free agency.

2023

Deal 1: Acquired Jalen McDaniels and a second-round draft pick in four-team trade with Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, and New York Knicks that sent out Matisse Thybulle

Though Thybulle had not proven himself to be offensively reliable enough to play in the postseason, McDaniels also fell out of the rotation in the Sixers’ second-round series against Boston that season.

2022

Deal 1: Acquired James Harden and Paul Millsap from Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks.

Simmons’ long holdout saga finally ended with a blockbuster deal headlined by disgruntled All-Stars that was finalized just before the deadline.

Harden led the NBA in assists during Embiid’s MVP season, and helped the Sixers get to Game 7 of the second round against the Celtics in 2023. But he was in Philly for less than two seasons, forcing his way out early in the 2023-24 season after the Sixers would not offer him a long-term extension. The loss of Drummond and Curry were also sneaky important during the Sixers’ second-round playoff exit in 2022.

Simmons, meanwhile, has never been the same player, primarily due to health issues. He last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2024-25, but has not been on an NBA roster this season.

2021

Deal 1: Acquired George Hill and Ignas Brazdeikis in three-team trade with Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks, while sending out Tony Bradley and Terrance Ferguson.

The Sixers brought in Hill to attempt to shore up their backup point guard position down the stretch. Waiting in the wings that season: a rookie Tyrese Maxey.