Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is the NBA Community Assist Award winner for November, the league announced Friday. He will be recognized during an on-court ceremony before Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The honor is “in recognition of [Maxey’s] dedication to strengthening families and communities and supporting youth development,” according to a release. Last month, Maxey and his foundation donated 300 Thanksgiving turkey meals to West Philly families two days after fracturing his foot.

“It’s something that I already was committed to do, and I wanted to do it,” Maxey said the day after the event. “My mom and my dad just asked me if I didn’t want to go [or] if I just wanted to do a video or something.

“I was like, ‘No,’ because my biggest thing was I wanted them to be able to touch me and I wanted to be able to be accessible to them and show them that I really care, because it really means something to me.”

Maxey’s other recent community initiatives include a surprise back-to-school appearance at Forest Hills Elementary in Camden, where 300 students received a new backpack. He also held summer skills camps in Philly, his hometown of Garland, Texas, and Lexington (where he played college basketball at Kentucky).

As part of the award, the NBA will donate $10,000 to the Tyrese Maxey Foundation.

Maxey will remain out with his injury against the Clippers. Coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that it’s still unclear when he will return.