HOUSTON — The 76ers blew too many opportunities.

James Harden missed shots during stretches where he would have been better served passing to open teammates. And the Sixers mistakenly stopped feeding Tobias Harris the ball after the third.

Below is my look at three things that stood out during Monday night’s 132-123 double-overtime setback to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

Missed opportunities

The Sixers (12-12) let this one slip away. Whether it was an ill-advised shot attempt, costly turnover and a defensive breakdown, they repeatedly stood in their own way in clutch situations.

“We gave up way too many opportunities,” coach Doc Rivers said. “We didn’t execute down the stretch on either end. Just a really disappointing loss.”

The Sixers shot 5 of 15 and committed five turnovers, which led to 10 points, in the first overtime. However, they benefited from Kevin Porter Jr, missing the go-ahead foul shot with 2.9 seconds left.

They weren’t as fortunate after shooting 2-for-8 and committing two turnovers in the second overtime. A lot of that had to do with their inability to make stops, as the Rockets shot 4-for-5. They outscored the Sixers, 15-6, in the second-overtime session.

But the Sixers defensive shortcomings didn’t begin in overtime. The Rockets (7-17) shot 60.9% in the third quarter.

Harris echoed what Rivers said about missing too many opportunities when it came to taking the game in their own hand and discouraging Houston from taking momentum.

“Too many straight line drives for them,” Harris said. “It was a combination of us not being who we are on the defensive end and also on the offensive end as well.”

Harden’s shot selection

Late in the game, especially in the fourth quarter, Harden and the Sixers would have benefited more from his being a willing passer as opposed to looking for his own shot.

There was time the three-time scoring champion shot the ball even though Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris were wide open.

In the fourth quarter, Harden made just 2 of 9 shots while Joel Embiid (3 of 4) and Tobias Harriis (1-for-1) combined to shoot 4-for-5.

Harden did knot the score at 108 on a 26-foot three-pointer with 1 minute, 27 seconds remaining. However, he missed a 13-foot setback jumper with 41 seconds remaining with Embiid standing unguarded near him.

Then Harden got his shot blocked by Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.4 seconds left when passing to a wide open Harris in the corner would had been a better option.

Harden, a future Hall of Famer, is one of the best isolation players in NBA history. However, he didn’t have it Monday after missing the previous 14 with a strained tendon in his right foot.

Even though he made just 4 of 19 shots, Harden did make a couple of clutch baskets. But once Harden watches the video, he’ll see that distributing the ball would have been more beneficial on several late possessions. The guard also finished the game with seven costly turnovers.

Harris needed more looks

Harris made a career-high tying seven three-pointers in eight attempts while scoring a season-high 27 points. He was unstoppable on each catch-and-shoot situation. However, someone should have informed his teammates.

After attempting just one shot in the fourth quarter, Harris only had three attempts — no three-pointers — combined in the overtime sessions. He made one of those attempts.

The Sixers not continuing to keep him involved was a huge mistake, because the Rockets couldn’t stop him.

To his credit, Harris didn’t pout following the game. However, it would have been hard to criticize him if he did.

The Sixers should have made an effort to get Harris the ball, but didn’t. That’s one reason why they suffered a loss to one of the league’s worst teams.

Best performance: This goes to Harris on night that Embiid finished with a game-high 39 points. Harris destroyed the Rockets on catch-and-shoot attempts before the Sixers stopped feeding him the ball.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Montrezl Harrell. The Sixers reserve center missed his lone shot attempt while failing to score. He gets this awared for finishing a minus-six in 5 minutes, 12 seconds of action.