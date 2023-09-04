Bad beats: Late touchdowns by Penn State, San Jose State among worst betting turns of weekend

The official opening weekend of college football did not disappoint, from Colorado upending No. 17 TCU in Deion Sanders’ debut for the Buffaloes on Saturday, to No. 8 Florida State trouncing no. 5 LSU in a dominant performance on Sunday night.

Along with the games as entertainment, Week 1 of the college football season is also synonymous with big spreads and backdoor betting covers, and with a number of teams playing inferior opponents this past weekend, the chances for bad beats only increased exponentially.

Late, meaningless touchdowns in games already decided lead this week’s bad beats.

Bad beat No. 1: Late Penn State’s backdoor cover

After a tight first half between Penn State and West Virginia on Saturday night, the Nittany Lions broke the game open en route to their 38-15 win. But it was what happened late in the fourth quarter that had bettors shaking their heads.

Entering the game, Penn State was favored by 21 points with the game’s over/under set at 48. Up 31-7 midway through the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions, well on pace to cover and hit the point-total under, pulled their starters, allowing West Virginia to drive down field and score a touchdown, plus a two-point conversion to cut Penn State’s lead to 31-15.

With Drew Allar out, a failed onside kick by the Mountaineers gave the Nittany Lions great field position, to run out the clock and secure the win. But with six seconds left in the game, backup quarterback Beau Pribula scored a rushing touchdown, giving Penn State the backdoor cover and causing the game’s point total over to hit as well.

Bad beat No. 2: San Jose State’s late TD

No. 18 Oregon State easily rolled to a 25-point win over San Jose State on Sunday afternoon, but a late touchdown with seconds remaining in the game was once again the dreaded bad beat for bettors.

Clemson transfer D.J. Uiagalelei impressed in his debut, and the Beavers easily covered the 14-point spread entering the game. With three minutes left and Oregon State up 42-10, the under-56½ point total set at Caesars Sportsbook seemed well in play.

Until it wasn’t. San Jose State backup quarterback Jay Butterfield led a methodical, 10-play drive that resulted in a 19-yard touchdown with four seconds remaining. Oregon State won, 42-17, but the under bettors everywhere lost.

Bad beat No. 3: Ball State loses double-digit cover chance

Timber Creek alumnus Devin Leary made a solid debut for Kentucky against Ball State as a 25½-point favorite, throwing for two touchdowns, but it was a late fourth-quarter touchdown that had some bettors grinding their teeth.

Up 37-14 with 19 seconds left, all Ball State needed to do was make a tackle to end the game, and the large spread would be covered. Instead, Wildcats running back Ray Davis made a cut at the line of scrimmage and came out the backdoor to give Kentucky the backdoor cover, 44-14, with a 30-yard touchdown with six seconds remaining.

I guess college football teams don’t believe in taking a knee to end the game anymore.