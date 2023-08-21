Two baseball bets, Viktor Hovland’s final round top bad sports betting beats of the last week

Any baseball bettor will tell you a game isn’t over until all 27 outs are made.

This week’s addition of bad beats in sports betting takes that concept and morphs it a bit. One game needed extra innings to ruin a good under wager. Another featured a blown five-run lead to spoil a first five innings bet on the Phillies.

Here’s a look at a few bad beats from the last week in sports.

Bad beats: Phillies blow a big lead

The surging Phillies were in Washington for the first of a three-game series Friday night. They were big favorites, too, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound following up on his no-hitter against the same Nationals a week earlier.

The Phillies fell behind, 1-0, in the second inning but then exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead.

Phillies game bettors had to be feeling good. But Phillies first-five-innings bettors had to be feeling even better. The Phillies were -175 to be leading after five innings. Surely, Lorenzen wasn’t going to get roughed up and blow that lead over the next six outs, right?

Wrong.

Bad beats: Orioles, A’s need extras, and under bettors take a beat

Taking the under in a game with two struggling pitchers is always a risk, but when the offensively-challenged Athletics are involved, it’s a little less risky.

For most of Sunday, under bettors in the Orioles vs. A’s game were looking really good. The game was tied, 2-2, after six innings. Well below the total of 8½ runs.

It stayed that way until the ninth inning completed, sending the game into extra innings.

Still, under bettors had to be feeling good ... until the Orioles scored five runs in the top of the 10th to send the game over the total.

Ouch.

Bad beats: Hovland’s final round 61 upends Fitzpatrick bettors

Matthew Fitzpatrick said it best when he finished his final round Sunday at the BMW Championship.

“I played great,” Fitzpatrick said. “Can’t do anything about a 61.”

The 61 was Viktor Hovland’s score Sunday, a course record. It was good enough to earn Hovland a two-stroke win and $3.6 million.

For Fitzpatrick backers, it had to sting a bit. The co-leader after three rounds entered the tournament as a 55/1 long shot.

He then shot another 66 on Sunday, but it wasn’t good enough.