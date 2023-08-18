The last time Michael Lorenzen took the mound for a Phillies game vs. Washington, it was the most memorable start of his career. That was nine days ago, Lorenzen and the Phillies benefitting from two days off this week to give the right-handed pitcher’s arm some extra rest after he threw 124 pitches in a no-hitter last Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Friday night, to start a three-game road series vs. the Nationals (the first two in Washington, the third in Williamsport, Pa.), Lorenzen is back on the mound.

And while Lorenzen isn’t expected to join Johnny Vander Meer (1938) as the only player in Major League Baseball history to throw consecutive no-hitters, he’ll take the mound leading a team that’s a big favorite vs. the last-place Nationals.

Here’s a look at Phillies-Nationals odds for Friday night’s game at Nationals Park.

» READ MORE: A no-hitter origin story: How the Phillies’ trade for Michael Lorenzen came together

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Phillies vs. Nationals odds

Money line: Phillies -200, Nationals +165

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (-120), Nationals +1.5 (+100)

Total: 9 runs (over -105, under -115)

Probable pitchers: Lorenzen (7-7, 3.23 ERA, 1.04 WHIP) vs. Joan Adon (1-0, 5.14 ERA, 0.86 WHIP)

Advantage, Phillies? Yes, but not a major one as far as the starting pitchers go.

Adon, 25, has made just four appearances with the Nationals this season, but has pitched well in his last two starts. The righty has pretty decent stuff, bringing a mid-90s fastball and sinker to go with a curveball, changeup and slider (the latter he doesn’t throw very often).

Don’t expect Adon to go deep into the game. He has made just two starts in those four appearances, both were this month. Last time out, he needed 63 pitches to get through three innings, but only surrendered two runs in an eventual 8-2 Washington win over Oakland.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ top pick Aidan Miller finds inspiration in his brother, who is chasing his own MLB dream

What’s behind Adon? The third-worst bullpen ERA in baseball.

What’s behind Lorenzen? The ninth-best bullpen ERA in baseball during a week with two off-days.

While Washington has struggled for much of 2023, the Phillies haven’t taken advantage in their 10 matchups, going 6-4.

Both teams are 6-4 in their last 10 overall.

The Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-4 win to split a two-game set in Toronto Wednesday night.

They have a crucial series — as far as home-field advantage in the wild-card round goes — with the Giants at Citizens Bank Park beginning Monday.

» READ MORE: For the Phillies, a scary playoff scenario, and a huge series against the Giants