St. Joe’s, Penn, Temple extend win streaks; Villanova falls to DePaul

Mackenzie Smith scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds as St. Joseph’s cruised past Loyola Chicago, 58-36, on January 10 at Hagan Arena.

Talya Brugler finished with 11 points, and Laura Ziegler had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds). Olivia Mullins had nine points and eight rebounds for the Hawks (14-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10) as they outscored the Ramblers, 24-6, in the fourth quarter.

Sitori Tanin led Loyola Chicago (6-11, 1-3) in scoring with seven points.

St. Joe’s outrebounded Loyola Chicago, 37-28, while holding the Ramblers to 27.6% shooting, including 14.3% from three. The Hawks shot 37.3, including 38.1% from three as they extended their winning streak to four games.

Advertisement

St. Joe’s returns to action Saturday at UMass (2 p.m., ESPN+).

Penn’s win streak improves to 10 in rout of Hartford

Simone Sawyer had 12 points and Kayla Padilla added 10 in Penn’s 76-30 rout of Hartford on Tuesday at the Palestra, in what appeared to be a total team effort.

The Quakers played their entire bench as 16 players saw action in their 10th straight win of the season. Penn improved to 11-5 overall (3-0 Ivy). The Quakers haven’t lost since a narrow 66-60 defeat against USC on Nov. 23.

Nayeli Dowding led Hartford (0-17) with 13 points.

Penn returns to Ivy League play when it hosts Dartmouth at the Palestra on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+).

» READ MORE: Penn women stun Columbia to notch ninth straight win

Owls capture conference win on the road

Temple closed out a 76-72 victory against Tulsa at Donald W Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Sophomore Zach Hicks led the Owls with 14 points, having 4 of 10 shots made from deep. Khalif Battle added 13 and Damian Dunn contributed with 12.

Tulsa’s Bryant Selebangue led all scores with 19 points and had double-double, grabbing 12 rebounds. Sam Griffin (16 points) and Anthony Pritchard (13) also carried the load in scoring.

Temple’s dominant first half gave them a 45-31 lead heading to the locker room. But a 14-0 run by Tulsa (4-11) in the opening minutes of the second, left the Owls (10-8) trailing by two. It was Temple’s clutch free throws in the final seconds that pulled them back on top.

Next, Temple will return home to take on Memphis at the Liacouras Center on Sunday, tipoff is 3 p.m.

DePaul’s second half performance defeats Villanova

Villanova fell 75-65 to DePaul in Chicago, extending the Wildcats’ losing streak to two games.

Wildcats’ Eric Dixon had a double-double (22 points and 10 rebounds). Cam Whitmore (16) and Caleb Daniels (12) also contributed with double figures in scoring.

» READ MORE: Villanova’s Jordan Longino out two weeks with hamstring strain

After a back forth rally in the opening minutes, Villanova carried a 31-30 lead at halftime. But DePaul’s second half shooting, where they made 13 of 28 shots from the field, including 7 of 13 from the three point line, overpowered the Wildcats, who made 11 of 28 field attempts, shooting 4 of 15 from three.

The Wildcats will remain on the road to take on Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday (FS1, 7 p.m.).